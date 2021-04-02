‘Boy Meets World’ star-turned-porn actress Maitland Ward making return to TV: ‘I want to slay both industries’

Former "Boy Meets World" actress Maitland Ward is returning to television after enjoying a second act of sorts in the world of adult filmmaking where she’s made a name for herself.

Ward, 44, is best known for her role as the tall redhead who played Rachel McGuire on the popular ‘90s sitcom.

Now Ward is looking to maintain careers in both areas of visual production and is set to produce and star in and new comedy series, titled, "The Big Time," which is centered on a "world-famous adult superstar."

"The Big Time," will mark a return to the small screen for the frequent cosplayer and award-winning adult actress, who embarked on her porn career in 2019, nearly two decades after the end of "Boy Meets World."

"I want to slay both industries," Ward told the New York Post. "I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be."

The TV actress-turned-porn star said she is used to being counted out and through her time working as an X-rated performer, said many have warned she’d never land a gig in Hollywood again.

"When people always say, ‘Oh porn’s going to ruin you. You’ll never be seen by mainstream again. Nobody will ever want to hire you and porn will ruin it,’" said Ward, adding that producing "The Big Time" on her own volition has "given me my acting career back. It really has."

In addition to her role on "Boy Meets World," Ward also held down spots on "Home Improvement," "Rules of Engagement" and the 2004 film "White Chicks."

Ward’s latest effort into TV production will be developed by Leaving Normal Productions and Brett Azar, from NBC’s "Young Rock" is also set to co-star in the show, which will begin shooting in May in New York.

"The writers came to me with the idea," Ward said of her intrigue. "When I read their concept and everything in their original script, it was so sex-positive and fun. My character was based on me really because … it’s just my kind of persona."

The show will see Ward’s character tapped to "save a waning film studio on the brink of collapse" after a successful career in the adult film industry.

"It’s going to have nudity, but it is going to be light-hearted," Ward said of the series. "It’s not going to be like, bubblegum."She said in an interview last July that some of her new viewers find comfort in the fact that she's a familiar face from the past.

"I have one wonderful fan who says his wife was not comfortable exploring new things in bed. She wasn't confident in her sexuality and didn't know what to do, but she likes watching me," Ward told the Post at the time.