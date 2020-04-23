Adult film actress Maitland Ward sued for $270,000 by former co-star over alleged botched business deal

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former “Boy Meets World” actress-turned-porn star, Maitland Ward, is being sued by a former co-star in one of her adult films.

Ward, 43, surprised the world last year when she announced that she was embarking on a career as an adult film actress after rising to fame in the 1990s on the ABC coming of age comedy. However, it seems her transition into the business is not going as smoothly as planned.

According to TMZ, she is being sued by a reality TV and adult entertainment actress as well as a videographer/editor after allegedly keeping money they initially cut a deal for together in 2018.

Representatives for Ward did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“The fact that these long time friends have gotten together after so many months to sue me is complete slander and immoral. There are zero contracts and agreements that have any info pertaining to this completely made up story,” Ward told the outlet in a statement.

She added that the lawsuit is “a joke and warning to all porn stars to be careful who you shoot with on the outside.”

The outlet reports that Ward, the unnamed actress and the videographer began working together in July 2017. They hit it off and Ward and the actress reportedly began having a relationship off-screen. However, the relationship turned sour, which put a deal they previously cut around Sept. 2018 into question. The actress and the videographer/editor are now suing Ward for allegedly keeping the money that they had all agreed to split.

TMZ reports that they’re claiming Ward tried to string them along with bad checks, and they’re now looking for their payday with the actress seeking $180,000 and the videographer seeking $90,000 in addition to other damages.

Prior to her work in the adult film industry, Ward was best known as Rachel McGuire on “Boy Meets World.” However, she also had roles on “Home Improvement,” “Rules of Engagement” and the 2004 film “White Chicks.”

Ward addressed her critics at the time, saying: "I give no f---s. I am who I am. I am a sexual actress, person who just wants to show the world everything and I don't care. It's authentically me.”

She concluded: "There's going to be even more taboo stuff to come...this is just the beginning."