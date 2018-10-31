‘Boy Meets World’ actor William Daniels cracks joke about his role in thwarting attempted burglary

William Daniels, the actor who portrayed the beloved Mr. Feeny on "Boy Meets World," poked fun at his part in foiling an attempted burglary over the weekend at his California home.

“I struggled with an intruder. Took him to the ground. I beat him up. And he ran away with bruises all over him,” Daniels, 91, said with a chuckle during an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday. “Would you like to print that? You better not, it’s a total lie.”

An unidentified individual attempted to break into Daniels’ San Fernando Valley home Saturday night while he was there with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” a representative for the star told Fox News in a statement. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

The burglar attempted to force their way into the couple’s home by kicking in a door, according to TMZ. However, Daniels reportedly flipped on the lights, prompting the burglar to flee.

Daniels described his role in the event to ABC News.

“We were asleep and I heard bang, bang, bang,” Daniels told the outlet. “I lit the light and Bonnie screamed and this person fled.”

The scene was “very noisy,” Bartlett added.

