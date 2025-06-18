Food Network star Anne Burrell was found 'unconscious and unresponsive' one day after performing improv show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More details surrounding Anne Burrell's death are emerging.

On Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m., authorities responded to a 911 call to a Brooklyn residence - one that matches Burrell's home address - about a reported cardiac arrest, the New York City Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene."

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The evening before she was found, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, according to People magazine.

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," a source told the outlet.

A separate source who was with her at the improv show confirmed to People that she "was in great spirits last night … Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

Everyone is "shocked and confused" because the late chef seemed fine when everyone left the show, the source added.

A representative for the channel announced Burrell's death in a press release that was obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness we announce that Anne Burrell, 55, passed away this morning at her home in New York," read a statement from the network. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, ‘Worst Cooks in America.’ Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world."

The Food Network star's family paid tribute to the late celebrity chef in a statement.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they said. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

The Food Network also honored Burrell in an Instagram post shared on the channel's page.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the caption of the post, which featured a photo of Burrell, read. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

