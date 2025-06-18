Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Food Network star Anne Burrell was found 'unconscious and unresponsive' one day after performing improv show

New York City Fire Department received a 911 call about a possible cardiac arrest before finding Burrell unresponsive in her Brooklyn residence

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More details surrounding Anne Burrell's death are emerging. 

On Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m., authorities responded to a 911 call to a Brooklyn residence - one that matches Burrell's home address - about a reported cardiac arrest, the New York City Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene."

ANNE BURRELL, FOOD NETWORK STAR, DEAD AT 55

annie burrell posing in kitchen

Food Network star, Anne Burrell, was found dead on June 17.  (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The evening before she was found, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, according to People magazine

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," a source told the outlet. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A separate source who was with her at the improv show confirmed to People that she "was in great spirits last night … Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast." 

anne burrell on red carpet in april 2025

Burrell, pictured in April, had performed at a local improv venue the night before she was found.  (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Everyone is "shocked and confused" because the late chef seemed fine when everyone left the show, the source added. 

A representative for the channel announced Burrell's death in a press release that was obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 

"It is with deep sadness we announce that Anne Burrell, 55, passed away this morning at her home in New York," read a statement from the network. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, ‘Worst Cooks in America.’ Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world."

The Food Network star's family paid tribute to the late celebrity chef in a statement. 

Chef Anne Burrell standing at a kitchen table

A representative for the Food Network confirmed her death to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, June 17.  (Anne Burrell)

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they said. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

The Food Network also honored Burrell in an Instagram post shared on the channel's page. 

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the caption of the post, which featured a photo of Burrell, read. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Ashley Hume contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending