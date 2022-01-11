Bob Saget's pal Gilbert Gottfried details his last conversation with comedian before his sudden death

Gilbert Gottfried is remembering his friend Bob Saget and the final conversation he had with the actor-comedian before his death.

Gottfried said he talked with Saget just days before he died on Sunday in Florida, and the first thing that comes to his mind when recalling his friend's personality is how "funny, quick, and nice" of a guy he was.

"It was just a typical fun, craziness. We just say outrageous stuff. We make each other laugh. It's like there was nothing that was any different than any other time," Gottfried recalled of his final conversation with Saget on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

Gottfried added that Saget discussed how he was "looking forward to going back on the road."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65. Hours before his passing, Saget performed standup at Ponte Vedra and reflected on the thrill of being back on the road in a final Twitter post.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," Saget wrote alongside a picture of himself. "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening."

Gottfried said Saget was the "same guy he's always been" in their final conversation.

"Always cracking jokes. The minute either one of us started talking seriously we'd come in with a totally bad taste joke," Gottfried added.

Gottfried, who is 66, said when he learns of sudden deaths in the entertainment industry, his first thought is if drugs or alcohol played a role.

"Whenever I hear about somebody's death I always think well ok, were they on drugs? Were they drinking? Were they way overweight or out of shape? Then you find out, no, none of those are true. You want to feel safe. You want to go, ‘Oh, ok he was shooting heroin. I don’t do that.' No, he was never someone ever I knew to be on drugs or drinking or any of that," Gottfried said.

Gottfried revealed that comedian Jeff Ross called and broke the news to him about Saget's death. At first, he thought it was a joke.

"I thought, oh, this is a lead in to a sick joke, so I wanted to hear the punchline. I go, ‘Ok.’ And then I find out no, there's no punchline to this, and it's actually true," he added.

Authorities in Florida confirmed Monday that an autopsy into the death of the comedy and television great was completed.

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room," Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation," Stephany said. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play."

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement concluded, noting that a final report still needs to be completed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office previously told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said of the comedian who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House" in a statement.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement said.

