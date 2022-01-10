Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ co-star Lydia Cornell remembers late TV dad: ‘A mensch and a great kisser’

Lydia Cornell is mourning the loss of Bob Saget.

The actor-comedian, known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," died while on a stand-up tour on Sunday. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called on Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found the TV star dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The actress, who starred in the ‘80s sitcom "Too Close for Comfort," made a guest appearance as Spanish teacher Linda Mosley in a 1989 episode of "Full House." In the show, Cornell gets caught kissing Saget by his TV daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

"I loved working with Bob on ‘Full House,’" Cornell told Fox News. "He was a mensch and a great kisser. He was also one of the most humble, kind and generous actors I’ve ever worked with. He made me laugh so hard we almost couldn’t get through the kissing scenes."

"We had a lot of fun on the set and it was obvious all the kids adored him," the 68-year-old shared. "I also loved him in real life. He was a great father and a very funny stand-up comedian. Very self-effacing."

Previously, Cornell took to Twitter where she remembered her former co-star.

"I can’t believe Bob Sagett (sic) is gone," she tweeted. "I loved working with him on Full House. He was a good guy. My heart goes out to his wife Kelly and his daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer. Rest in peace Bob. Keep making them laugh."

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration. He graduated Temple University and enrolled briefly in the University of Southern California to study film.

He left the college but stayed in Los Angeles and shifted to stand-up comedy, which led to small roles in TV and film before he found success with "Full House."

Saget starred as the squeaky clean patriarch in "Full House" from 1987 until 1995. He reprised his role for the Netflix reboot "Fuller House," which ran from 2016 until 2020. He was also heard as the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother," which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

In early 2020, Saget was preparing for the start of his comedy tour when the pandemic put it on hold. He turned his energies to a podcast, "Bob Saget’s Here For You," which gave fans an open mic to comment and ask him questions.

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.