Blondie singer Debbie Harry reveals she was raped at knifepoint, accepted a ride from Ted Bundy

Blondie star Debbie Harry has revealed she was once raped at knifepoint.

The music legend said she and then-boyfriend Chris Stein were tied up by an armed robber.

She wrote of the attack at her New York home: “Then he poked around searching for anything worth anything.

“He piled up the guitars and Chris’s camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.

“He f—ked me. And then he said, ‘Go clean yourself’.”

But Harry, now 74, shrugged off the attack, adding: “The stolen guitars hurt me more.”

It is not known whether the rape — believed to have taken place before she shot to fame in the 1970s — was reported to police. In her forthcoming memoir Face It, Harry also discusses an attempted abduction by a man she believes was serial killer Ted Bundy.

She told how she accepted a lift from a stranger in the early 1970s in Manhattan but quickly realized something was wrong.

In previous interviews, Harry has said: “I got in and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top. I realized there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out.

“The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up.”

She reached through the window and opened the door from the outside.

She added: “He tried to stop me by spinning the car, but it helped me fling myself out. After I saw him on the news. Ted Bundy.” He murdered 30 women before his execution in 1989.

Harry — who had a string of hits, including Heart of Glass, with Blondie — details her “over-sexed” adventures in the book.

She also opens up about her heroin use with Blondie guitarist Stein before the couple’s split in 1989.

Harry once supplied him with the drug while he was in the hospital. She said: “Heroin was a great consolation.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.