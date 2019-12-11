Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani not getting married yet due to religious conflict: report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to tie the knot, but there’s one thing stopping them.

Speaking to People magazine, an unnamed insider for Stefani spoke about the delay in their wedding process.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” the insider said, going on to note that the former No Doubt frontwoman is a practicing Roman Catholic and wants a church ceremony with her country star boyfriend.

But that process might be drawn out, as the Roman Catholic Church does not allow for one to get remarried unless the previous marriage is annulled.

Stefani, 50, was married to Bush vocalist Gavin Rossdale, 53, from 2002 until their divorce in 2016.

“They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” the insider continued. “Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone.”

“They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising,” the insider added.

Stefani previously shot down rumors of an engagement to Shelton.

Appearing at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles in mid-November, the "Sweet Escape" singer sported a huge diamond ring on the red carpet alongside Shelton. Though the ring caught the eyes of many, Stefani spoke to E! News to squash any rumors regarding engagement.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond, but it's not a wedding ring. No, no,” Stefani told E! News.

“It actually doesn't fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?” she said.

Fans will definitely know if Shelton proposes, Stefani pointed out.

“When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she added.