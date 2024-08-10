Blake Lively sacrifices this 1 thing for Hollywood role: ‘I’ve put everything I have into this’

Blake Lively is giving it her all when it comes to her Hollywood career.

The "It Ends with Us" star shared how she spent countless hours behind the camera, in addition to working on screen and the sacrifices she made along the way.

"It took my love, it took my passion, it took my time, it took my fortitude and dedication, and it took my sleep," Lively told Variety.

"Because of that, I’ve never had so much authorship in my life. I walk into this premiere with such pride for what we did. I can walk away for the first time saying, ‘I’ve put everything I have into this, and I’m proud of it.’ It’s one of the greatest gifts of my life, and definitely my career."

Lively, best known for her role in the popular television series "Gossip Girl," went on to say how imperative it was for her to work behind the scenes.

"It was so important to me to work off camera," Lively, who plays Lily Bloom, said to the media outlet. "The work I did as a producer was far more all-consuming than anything I did playing Lily. I just did it all. There’s nothing I didn’t touch on this film."

While the mom-of-four continued to prove she can have it all with a Hollywood career and raising a family, Lively admitted she often felt guilty when her job got in the way of spending time with her brood.

The 36-year-old actress additionally revealed in a recent interview that she struggled to overcome mom guilt, as she opened up about balancing her career and personal life.

"…[W]ho we are is defined by our personal life so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once," Lively told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty… for not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work."

Lively shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds — daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1. The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been married for 12 years.