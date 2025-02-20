Blake Lively calls Justin Baldoni a 'creep': 4 explosive details from star's amended complaint

Blake Lively filed an amended complaint Tuesday against "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and various executives that documented new allegations, including shocking comparisons to Hamas, secret recordings of women without their consent and more.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and more in December, months after the film premiered. The actress claimed Baldoni's behavior caused emotional distress in a federal lawsuit filed in January. Baldoni has denied the allegations against him and filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Here are four explosive allegations from Lively's 141-page amended complaint.

Secret recordings

The "Gossip Girl" star claims in an amended complaint filed in New York federal court that there were two other actresses who felt "uncomfortable" with Baldoni in various instances, including one in which the actor-director allegedly "secretly recorded them."

"The two women then recounted their discomfort with their experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Mr. [Jamey] Heath ("It Ends With Us" executive producer), including one incident in which Mr. Baldoni secretly recorded them, and another in which he made an unwelcome remark about the female cast member’s wardrobe," the complaint states.

"Ms. Lively noted that Mr. Baldoni once asked her if he crossed a line, and when she said yes, he made a joke that he ‘must’ve missed the sexual harassment meeting.'"

Total ‘creeps’

Lively also referred to Baldoni and Heath as "creeps" while confiding in a mutual friend about the two men.

"I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa ... It’s like HR nuts today," Lively wrote in a text exhibited in the amended complaint. "The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried."

Lively then described the duo as "creeps . . . . Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns."

Hamas comparison

Wayfarer’s co-founder, co-chairman and leading financier, Steve Sarowitz, allegedly "confessed to a third party that if Ms. Lively or Mr. Reynolds ever cross the line, ever, then I will go after them.

"I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas," he allegedly added. "There were 39,000 dead bodies. There will be two dead bodies when I'm done. Minimum. Not dead, but you're dead to me. So that kind of dead. But dead to a lot of people.'

"If they ever get me to that point. Then I'll make it worth their while. Because I'm gonna spend a lot of money to make sure the studio is protected."

According to the lawsuit, Sarowitz "made this disturbing pledge after divulging to another individual at the film's New York premiere that he was prepared to spend $100 million to ruin the lives of Ms. Lively and her family."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sarowitz for comment.

Lively's ‘not alone’

On Tuesday, Lively's legal team, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, told Fox News Digital the complaint "includes significant contemporaneous evidence that Ms. Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited, as well as evidence detailing the threats, harassment and intimidation of not just Ms. Lively, but numerous innocent bystanders that have followed defendants’ retaliatory campaign."

According to a spokesperson for Lively, the amended complaint details how other women on set experienced a "fear" of coming forward with their claims out of concern for the public's reaction. The complaint does not identify the two other actresses due to the "continued harassment and targeting of innocent bystanders."

"Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process," Lively's spokesperson said.

In response, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Fox News Digital the claim is "hearsay."

"Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media," Freedman said in a statement. "Our clients have taken this matter and these issues very seriously, notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband. Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.