Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

American rock band Blackberry Smoke is mourning the loss of their beloved drummer and co-founder, Brit Turner.

The musician passed away at 57, after an almost two-year battle with brain cancer, more specifically glioblastoma.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet," the band wrote in a statement shared with Fox News Digital by their representative.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE STEERS CLEAR OF POLITICS, STICKS TO MUSIC

"Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band. Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers," they added. Brit's biological brother, Richard, is the band's bassist and back-up vocalist.

Founded in 2000, the band also included lead vocalist Charlie Starr, Paul Jackson and Brandon Still since it's inception, adding rockers Benji Shanks and Preston Holcomb in 2018.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight," the statement concluded. The group is currently on their "Be Right Here" international tour.

Blackberry Smoke is credited as the first independent artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album charts. The group first saw success with their third studio album, "The Whippoorwill" which charted on the Billboard Top 40.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since gaining notoriety, Blackberry Smoke has performed alongside several notable musicians, including Zac Brown Band, Guns N' Roses, Eric Church, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The Zac Brown band shared their condolences with the group, writing on their Instagram story, "Sending love to our brothers." Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash wrote on his own Instagram, "We lost a f---ing great guy & musician today, #BritTurner He will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to Brit's family, friends & band mates. RIP."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.