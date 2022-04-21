Blac Chyna breaks down in tears during testimony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blac Chyna shed tears during her second day of testimony on Thursday morning.

It’s the fourth day in Chyna’s civil defamation case against the Kardashians', specifically Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kris Jenner.

Their family lawyer, Michael Rhodes, brought up the infamous leaked nude photos of Chyna while she was on the witness stand.

Rhodes directed the former "Rob & Chyna" star to her filed motion for a restraining order against Rob Kardashian in 2017. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani quickly objected to the naked photos being admitted as evidence as she claims that she and Rhodes had an agreement that the nude photos would not be a part of this case, since Chyna has a separate revenge porn case against her ex-fiance beginning in May.

"Violations of our agreements and it’s outrageous!" she shouted to the judge, Gregory W. Alarcon.

Rhodes then tried to argue that the reality TV star, whose legal name is Angela White, used the leaked photos to gain publicity. After she filed for a restraining order, Chyna held a press conference in front of the courthouse and the next day had an interview with "Good Morning America."

"My photos were blasted out to the entire world. Rob posted pictures of me on the internet," Chyna responded, before breaking down in tears on the stand.

"I’m supposed to just let Rob do this and just take it, right?"

Once Chyna began to cry, she asked for a quick break, which she was granted.

When Rhodes asked why Chyna went on "GMA" if she wasn’t looking for publicity, she responded, "I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story".

Day four of trial began with Ciani addressing Judge Alarcon, saying that it is against court rules for people to pass notes during court and that Kardashian women had been passing notes back and forth to each other yesterday.

"It’s very distracting to the jury," Ciani argued, before Rhodes' cross-examination began.

During opening statements in court on Tuesday, Rhodes accused Chyna of wanting "to be one of them."

"She wanted that name," Rhodes alleged during his opening statement. "Ms. White wanted to be a part of this family," he said.

Earlier that same day in court, the judge ruled that Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni was not allowed in the courtroom after she took to Instagram Live Monday night ranting against the Kardashians.

"Ms. Jenner was worried about her safety," Rhodes said in court. It's unclear which Jenner — Kris or Kylie, who were both in court — he was referring to.

Chyna claims the Kardashian-Jenner family made false statements about her, causing her to lose a significant amount of money and, ultimately, causing the cancellation of the "Rob & Chyna" reality TV show.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian began dating in 2016, and split in the summer of 2017.

They share a daughter, Dream, who is now 5.

Chyna’s lawsuit, initially filed in 2017, claimed that E! wouldn’t have canceled the series if the Kardashian-Jenner family’s allegations didn’t make their way to network representatives in late 2016 and early 2017.