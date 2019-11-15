Brother 'honored' to walk Bindi Irwin down the aisle on her wedding day

Robert Irwin is excited to walk sister Bindi down the aisle on her wedding day.

Robert, 15, opened up to People magazine and revealed that he was “stoked” when sister Bindi, 21, offered him the role. Bindi announced her engagement on July 24 to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, 22, who she met at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo in 2013.

“Oh, I was just so so stoked,” the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin said upon receiving the invitation. “I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle.”

Their dad, who was nicknamed the "Crocodile Hunter," died in 2006.

“I think it’s going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration,” Robert Irwin said. “[Bindi’s fiancé] Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can’t fault him, he’s awesome.”

Robert also revealed that Bindi is trying to get the entire family involved in her wedding planning.

“Bindi is actually trying to get all of us involved in wedding planning,” he said. “We’re trying to say, ‘It’s your wedding, you do what you want to do,’ but yeah she’s definitely getting us all involved and she’s got some really exciting ideas.”

Robert also spoke on his relationship with Chandler to People, noting that he’s been putting his sister’s fiancé to work in plenty of zoo-related tasks.

“I’ve got him in there feeding crocodiles and doing all this crazy stuff and he’s just willing to do just about anything and he’s such an awesome guy,” Robert said. “So I’m happy for them both, and I think they’re an amazing team.”

Bindi confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Robert will walk her down the aisle.

“I think that, for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she revealed. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” Bindi added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”