Bindi Irwin shares Mother's Day artwork that includes her late father: 'Life has other plans'

Bindi Irwin kicked off Mother’s Day with a commissioned family portrait.

Early Sunday morning, the 22-year-old conservationist shared an artistic rendering that included her late father, Steve Irwin.

"Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," Bindi captioned her Twitter post.

The touching piece of artwork shows Irwin holding Bindi’s one-month-old daughter, Grace. Alongside Irwin is his surviving wife Terri, 56; son Robert, 17; Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, 24.

Bindi made sure to thank the artist who created the family portrait, whose name is Debb Oliver – owner of the independent illustration studio The Monkey Brush.

"I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans," Bindi shared. "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Bindi gave birth to her first-born on March 25 and named her Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, which honors both Bindi’s great-grandmother and father and relatives of Chandler.

Grace was also born on the couple’s first wedding anniversary, according to a statement Bindi issued at the time.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi wrote. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

Bindi’s husband wished his wife a happy Mother’s Day on Instagram Sunday afternoon, and shared a photo along with it. Chandler and Bindi are all smiles while it appears that baby Grace is fast asleep.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing wife," Chandler Captioned the photo. "This is your first Mother’s Day yet it feels like you’ve been doing this forever. Grace and I are both lucky and grateful to have you in our lives. We love you so much."

The Irwin family and Chandler eventually went out for a festive picnic that celebrated "two generations of amazing Mums," according to Bindi’s younger brother, Robert.