Billy Baldwin admits 'sacrifice' is key to marriage after living apart from wife Chynna Phillips

Billy Baldwin understands that he's not a relationship expert.

Baldwin, who stars in the upcoming film "No Address," explained to Fox News Digital how he's been able to get through the tough times during his 30-year marriage to Chynna Phillips.

"I was very lucky. You know, I think to be successful in a relationship, you have to have chemistry. You have to have luck. Definitely. And you have to be willing to work. You have to be willing to sacrifice," Baldwin said.

In November, Phillips — who is the daughter of the Mamas & the Papas co-founders John and Michelle Phillips — shared a video on her faith-based YouTube channel "California Preachin," and confessed she lived in a separate home from Baldwin.

"Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me," she explained. "I don't know if it's working for ‘Billster,’ but I'm very happy with what we're doing and basically, it's totally unstructured."

"I sound like a PhD or a couple's counselor. I suck at it, too, but I'm trying. I'm trying, baby." — Billy Baldwin

Phillips said she presented the plan to her husband as a "test run." She insisted that she'd live in Santa Barbara and Baldwin would reside in Beverly Hills, then they'd "flip-flop." She additionally suggested their time spent together in between could include "dates," leisure activities and family time.

At the end of 2024, Phillips and Baldwin decided to live together again, with Phillips admitting it was "probably a very foolish, very unwise, very destructive, stupid decision."

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Baldwin shared some advice for couples who have been together for less than 30 years.

"I learned this in a couple's therapy session one time," he explained. "The therapist said to Chynna, 'What's the one thing you need? I don't want a list. I just want to know one thing. How are you not being fed? What do you need from Billy? I want to come back in two weeks, and we'll revisit this with Billy. What's the one thing you need?' And then they said to me, 'What's the one thing you need from Chynna?'

"And that's such a weird, simple [thing] and it's not easy. It sounds so simple, but it's not. It can be challenging to be consistent. And I said to my wife, 'You don't even have to be good at this. You could fall on your face every day. You could face plant and fail, but if you try, it would mean the world to me.'"

Baldwin's biggest piece of advice is to always "feed" the relationship and give your partner what they need.

"I sound like a PhD or a couple's counselor. I suck at it, too, but I'm trying. I'm trying, baby," he said.

Phillips and Baldwin tied the knot in 1995 and share three adult children together — daughters Jameson, Brooke, and son Vance.

Baldwin stars in the upcoming drama "No Address," which is inspired by true events and showcases a group of individuals experiencing homelessness.

According to the press release, the film "is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness could happen to anyone."

Baldwin said he visited "20 cities, 18 states interviewing federal, state, local, corporate, nonprofit, faith-based organizations to try and make everything as accurate and authentic as possible."

The actor also addressed people's concerns about helping the homelessness issue by increasing taxes. "It's affecting small businesses. It's affecting property values. It's affecting the thriving downtown. It's affecting commerce. It's affecting tourism. So people say it sounds expensive, but you're already paying a higher cost to not be dealing with it," he said.

Baldwin explained that homelessness programs across the country are helping those on the streets get past the "dark chapter" in their lives.

"Some of these programs across the country are experiencing a 65, 70% success rate, getting people back on their feet, self-sufficient, totally independent, have a job, working, cashing their check, paying their bills. It's over. They've moved on. It was just a dark chapter of their life," he said.

"No Address" is set to bow in theaters on Feb. 28.