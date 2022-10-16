Expand / Collapse search
Bill Murray 'dangled' Seth Green over 'trash can' on SNL set when he was 9, actor says

Bill Murray has recently been accused of misconduct by both Seth Green and Geena Davis, as well as being called out for hating Chris Farley and Adam Sandler all in one week

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Several of Bill Murray's former co-stars have spoken out about the 72-year-old's allegedly inappropriate and disparaging antics on multiple television and film sets.

The newest claim comes from "Family Guy" actor Seth Green, who alleges that in 1981 when he was 9 years old on the set of "Saturday Night Live" — which Murray was guest-hosting — Murray "dangled" Green over a garbage can before promptly dropping him.

On the "Good Mythical Morning" show, Green says that he was on the show for a bit during the Christmas season.

"So, he saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green says of Murray. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.'"

Seth Green recounted a traumatizing incident with Bill Murray on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in 1981.

Seth Green recounted a traumatizing incident with Bill Murray on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in 1981. (Theo Wargo/Jon Kopaloff)

"My mom goes, 'You know, since he's the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat,'" recalls Green. "And I go 'This is — I've never been more indignant, to be told the arm of this chair is — are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a 9-year-old to get out of your — what is this power play?'"

Things reportedly got physical, as Green says that Murray "picked me up by my ankles ... held me upside down … he dangled me over a trashcan, and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.'"

"I was screaming," he recalls, "and I swung my arms and flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and like just cried and cried," Green said.

Bill Murray hosted "Saturday Night Live" when actor Seth Green was just a child, who on set to perform in a holiday-based sketch.

Bill Murray hosted "Saturday Night Live" when actor Seth Green was just a child, who on set to perform in a holiday-based sketch. (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG )

Now 48, Green says that at the time, he had "never been so embarrassed in my life." He credited recurring cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky for getting him back in the zone after reportedly coming to his room and saying, "Hey, everybody knows Bill's a d--k." 

They encouraged Green to be a professional, and that is exactly what Green did.

Seth Green says he has not seen Bill Murray since the alleged incident in 1981.

Seth Green says he has not seen Bill Murray since the alleged incident in 1981. (Rodin Eckenroth)

A representative for Murray did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this week, Rob Schneider revealed on the "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" that Murray was not a fan of several of his cast mates from the sketch-comedy show, having "hated Chris Farley with a passion" as well as Adam Sandler.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

