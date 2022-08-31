Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Eddie Murphy spotted filming 'Beverly Hills Cop' wearing iconic jacket

The 61-year-old "Beverly Hills Cop" star has 10 children

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 8/31 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 8/31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eddie Murphy is back in business, reprising his role as Axel Foley in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series.

The famous 1984 film, which starred Murphy as a Detroit-based cop who infiltrated Beverly Hills to solve his friend's murder, has seen two sequels in 1987 and 1994.

Blink, and you might be transported back to the 80's, as Murphy was just photographed on the "BHC" set wearing a nearly identical Detroit Lions letterman jacket - the signature look of his character.

Eddie Murphy reprises his original 1984 role as Axel Foley from "Beverly Hills Cop" in the upcoming film.

Eddie Murphy reprises his original 1984 role as Axel Foley from "Beverly Hills Cop" in the upcoming film. (Sunset Boulevard/Splash News)

EDDIE MURPHY, DAVE CHAPPELLE AND MORE COMEDIANS WEIGH IN, BLUNTLY, ON 'CANCEL CULTURE'

The new film will be available on Netflix, with Jerry Bruckheimer being tapped as producer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eddie Murphy was seen on the set in California of his new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie, donning the famous letterman jacket.

Eddie Murphy was seen on the set in California of his new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie, donning the famous letterman jacket. (Splash News)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Also set to star in the Netflix flick are Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, per Deadline. 

This will be the fourth installment in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise.

This will be the fourth installment in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise. (Splash News)

"Beverly Hills Cop" is not the only project that has Murphy revisiting an old character. Just last year, a highly anticipated follow-up to "Coming to America" was released, where Murphy jumped back into his roles as Prince Akeem and Randy Watson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 61-year-old actor has been more particular with his projects over the past several decades as his family has expanded. Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the NAACP Image Awards.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending