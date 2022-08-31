Eddie Murphy spotted filming 'Beverly Hills Cop' wearing iconic jacket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eddie Murphy is back in business, reprising his role as Axel Foley in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series.

The famous 1984 film, which starred Murphy as a Detroit-based cop who infiltrated Beverly Hills to solve his friend's murder, has seen two sequels in 1987 and 1994.

Blink, and you might be transported back to the 80's, as Murphy was just photographed on the "BHC" set wearing a nearly identical Detroit Lions letterman jacket - the signature look of his character.

The new film will be available on Netflix, with Jerry Bruckheimer being tapped as producer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also set to star in the Netflix flick are Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, per Deadline.

"Beverly Hills Cop" is not the only project that has Murphy revisiting an old character. Just last year, a highly anticipated follow-up to "Coming to America" was released, where Murphy jumped back into his roles as Prince Akeem and Randy Watson.

The 61-year-old actor has been more particular with his projects over the past several decades as his family has expanded. Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the NAACP Image Awards.