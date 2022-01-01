Betty White remembered by US Army for WWII volunteer service

The U.S. Army is among the number of organizations and public figures to offer up tributes to the late Betty White following her passing.

The television icon's death was confirmed Friday at age 99, just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Since the news of her passing, many admirers have paid tribute to her legendary career on the big and small screens.

What some may be surprised to learn, however, is that White was also involved in the American Women's Voluntary Services (AWVS) during World War II.

Her service in the organization – which provided support services to aid the nation during wartime – was highlighted by the Army after her death.

"We are saddened by the passing of Betty White," read a message from the organization's official Twitter account. "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services."

The message added: "A true legend on and off the screen."

The tweet also contained a pair of photos of the "Golden Girls" alum, one in her AWVS uniform back in the day, and another much more recent.

White first joined AWVS in 1941 and drove a PX truck of supplies in California, according to Cleveland magazine.

"It was a strange time and out of balance with everything, which I’m sure the young people are going through now," the actress told the outlet. "We’ll never learn. We’ll never learn."

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the news of her passing on Friday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

