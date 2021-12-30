Betty White's secret to a long, happy, healthy life (Hint: it came from her mom)

Betty White is turning 100 in a matter of weeks — on Jan. 17, 2022 — and the actress and comedian's got plenty of spice and spunk left to share as she looks forward to turning the page on age 99 and reaching her centennial.

In an exclusive statement shared with Fox News Digital by email on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, about how she stays happy and healthy — and what keeps her going, no matter what — she captured so much in such a succinct couple of lines.

"I've always been a cockeyed optimist," Betty White told Fox News. "I got it from my mom. I'm gonna stick with it."

White was born the only child of her "beloved mother," homemaker Christine Tess, and her dad, Horace Logan White, a lighting company executive.

As so many millions of American know, the native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed great success in radio, TV, and film over a career that's spanned more than 75 years.

She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television."

She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She’s won eight Emmy Awards in a variety of categories, plus many other awards over the years.

White is best known for her television sitcom roles on "Hot in Cleveland" (2010-2014), "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992), and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977).

She's also a dedicated animal lover, as well as the author of a number of books.

As Betty White prepares to celebrate her birthday very soon, here are a few of her other great one-liners and wise witticisms she's delivered over the years, in a variety of venues (some of these are from her 2011 book, "If You Ask Me (and Of Course You Won't").

—"I don’t have a sweet tooth, but I do have a cocktail before dinner. I also love French fries and hot dogs."

—"It’s fun to show appreciation to the ones you love."

—"So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game."

—"Anger tears me up inside … My own … or anyone else’s."

—"I think older women still have a full life."

—"I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time."

—"I have no idea what color [my hair] really is, and I never intend to find out."

—"It is important that you not believe your own publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive, but take it with a grain of salt."

—"If you live without passion, you can go through life without any footprints."

—"Doing comedy, if you don't get the laugh, you know you bombed. It's a tough business."

—"I know I'm fortunate, and boy am I grateful."