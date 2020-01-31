Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets that Democrats are going to kick Trump's 'a--'

“Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo didn’t mince words in a recent tweet about beating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The Bernie Sanders supporter shared a tweet on Wednesday discussing the importance of defeating the president and encouraging his followers to consider their options when it comes to Democratic candidates. Hashtagged in the tweet was an encouragement for fellow Democrats to “#KickTrumpsA--.”

MARK RUFFALO CALLS FOR 'ECONOMIC REVOLUTION,' BASHES CAPITALISM ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“One way or another we are going to #KickTrumpsA--,” the 52-year-old star wrote. “Keep your anger, fear, and love where they belong and we will win. All for one and one for all!”

The tweet was posted along with an article from Daily Kos reporting on Elizabeth Warren and Sanders getting a dual endorsement from UNITE HERE Local 11, a union that represents “over 30,000 workers employed in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas, and convention centers throughout Southern California and Arizona.”

Both candidates took to Twitter to thank the organization for its joint endorsement of their respective campaigns.

In December, Ruffalo released a video announcing his endorsement of Sanders in the 2020 primaries.

ACTOR MARK RUFFALO ATTACKS CAPITALISM FOR 'FAILING US' IN TWEET, BUT BOASTS 7-FIGURE NET WORTH

“The one person that just keeps coming up to me and popping out to me is Bernie Sanders,” Ruffalo prefaced the video.

“The key issues that most of the leaders in the field are either espousing or working around the edges are health care, not taking money from big corporations and PACs, fighting climate change, some sort of debt relief for college students [and] free education.” Ruffalo continued.

“People considered those things to be pie in the sky in 2016, right? Now they are the norm because Bernie stood and walked into those issues that he knew were the right issues for the American working class. So I proudly and humbly throw my support to Bernie Sanders.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor also endorsed the candidate when he ran for the Democratic nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016.