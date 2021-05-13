Ben Affleck's home targeted by intruder in disguise, spotted by paparazzi there to see Jennifer Lopez

A man was spotted jumping the fence at Ben Affleck’s home disguised as a security guard.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that officers responded for a trespass investigation at a home on Napoli Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after paparazzi spotted a man dressed in all black with a hoodie that read "security" scale the gate before casually hopping over again and fleeing in an unknown direction. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

According to Page Six, which first reported the news, the home in question belongs to Ben Affleck. The outlet reports that the intruder picked an odd time to try to gain illegal entry into Affleck’s home given the heightened paparazzi presence there hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor and Jennifer Lopez. Their presence stems from rumors that he and Lopez are back together after she ended her engagement with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck, known back in their heyday as "Bennifer," stunned fans when the Daily Mail published photos of the pair driving together in an SUV in Montana.

Reports claimed the duo were in Montana to attend a party, while TMZ revealed the two stayed at the Big Sky Resort and had flown out of Bozeman, Montana to the Signature terminal at LAX on Sunday.

"Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana," a source told Us Weekly on Monday. "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben."

The source added that "they looked very happy together" on the trip.

The singer-actress and the actor-director were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

