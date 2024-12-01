Expand / Collapse search
‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert in tears over ‘tattoos’ from cancer treatment

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert had an emotional moment following a realization about her cancer treatment.

In an Instagram video shared on November 20, Eggert explained that she had gone in for a CT scan to map placement for radiation treatments, and received small tattoos in the process.

"OK so I just got out of my CT scan, mapping — as they call it — for my radiation treatment and when they said they were gonna tattoo me, I didn’t realize it was actual, real tattoos, so I was tatted!" she said.

Close up of Nicole Eggert

Nicole Eggert teared up at having small tattoos for her radiation treatment, as she continues battling breast cancer. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

'BAYWATCH' ACTRESS NICOLE EGGERT DISCLOSES 'ROUGH' CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'WHO'S GOING TO COVER THE BILLS'

"And it’s minor, it’s nothing but dots, but boy, every step of this process is never gonna let you forget it, there’s just always going to be a constant reminder," Eggert continued, as her voice broke, and she began to tear up.

She was able to laugh off some of the stress, joking, "So yeah, I have tattoos, my mom’s going to be really proud of my neck tattoo, but that’s ok, that’s ok."

"The people were wonderful. Still not looking forward to it whatsoever. But I got through that part and the rest is gonna have to just be me working on myself and how I’m gonna get through it and ignore these new tattoos that I have," the 52-year-old added.

Nicole Eggert at the Baywatch documentary panel

Eggert was diagnosed with cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in 2023. (Getty Images)

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in 2023. 

"I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing," she told People magazine at the time. "It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody," she said of her daughter Keegan. Eggert's other daughter, Dilyn, is 25.

In August of this year, Eggert gave an update on her health at the premiere of the documentary, "After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun."

"Every step of this process is never gonna let you forget it, there’s just always going to be a constant reminder."

— Nicole Eggert

"I am good," Eggert told People magazine. "I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery.

"And there's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realize and nobody really talks about," she explained. "But the gray area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening, and you're just, when I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive."

She also told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, "There's good days. There's bad days. It's a roller coaster. It's this wild ride I never wanted to be on. So, sometimes I'm good... It is what it is. But I just live. I just try to stay positive every day and try to keep going."

Nicole Eggert before and after

Eggert debuted her shaved head from cancer treatment in March. (Getty Images / Instagram: Nicole Eggert)

Eggert shared another post about preparing for her radiation treatment following the tattoo video, saying she was hiking for the first time since she’d had surgery.

"Today I am pushing myself and getting ready for that radiation, the fatigue that brings, so here we go!" she said with some enthusiasm.

