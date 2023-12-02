Trista Sutter predicts whether ‘Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner’s relationship will ‘last’

Since Gerry Turner proposed and became the first engaged "Golden Bachelor," there’s been quite a buzz about whether his new relationship will last.

As former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars kicked off the holidays at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’S Jingle Ball 2023 event, many offered advice to Turner.

"I think in terms of advice … I do think it's going to last. I'm a hopeless romantic … or a hopeful romantic, maybe I'll say," former "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter told Fox News Digital.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR' GERRY TURNER IS ENGAGED AFTER FINDING LOVE AGAIN: ‘YOU’RE THE PERSON I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT'

"I did give him advice that he used even in his proposal, and that was to find somebody that he can't live without."

Former "Bachelor" star Bob Guiney joined Sutter on the red carpet and added that her advice worked for her relationship as the first-ever "Bachelorette." The reality star continues to have a strong relationship with her husband, Ryan Sutter.

WATCH: TRISTA SUTTER GIVES ‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ STAR GERRY TURNER’S RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

The two met on the reality show and share two children, son Maxwell Alston and daughter Blakesley Grace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bachelor" alum Rachel Recchia spoke of a moment during the "Golden Bachelor’s" season finale.

"It was so emotional but so heartwarming. … I'm really happy for Gary and Theresa," Recchia told Fox News Digital. "And hope Leslie was able to get the closure she needed last night too."

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ FINALE: 5 BOMBSHELL CLAIMS ABOUT GERRY TURNER

WATCH: ‘THE BACHELOR’ ALUM RACHEL RECCHIA WISHES ‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ ‘ALL THE HAPPINESS’

Although Turner told the final two "Golden Bachelor" contestants he was in love with both of them, he said goodbye to Leslie and chose Theresa Nist to spend forever with.

After the "Golden Bachelor" turned out to be a hit, program alumni are rooting for potential future seasons of "The Golden Bachelorette" and even "The Golden Bachelor in Paradise."

"The ‘Golden Bachelorette’ has to happen," former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins and his wife told Fox News Digital.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ STAR DETAILS ‘FIRST-EVER’ STD TEST TO QUALIFY FOR SHOW: ‘A LITTLE BIT OF A TENDER MOMENT’

WATCH: ‘BACHELOR’ STAR BEN HIGGINS ROOTS FOR POTENTIAL ‘GOLDEN BACHELORETTE’

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We were with a lot of the women last night. … They're beautiful … gorgeous, they're funny, they're smart, they're charismatic. There [are] so many people there who not only deserve love but could really be good on television. So, yes, they have to do it. … I will publicly be very upset if ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ doesn’t happen," he laughed.

During iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Friday, many of the "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars expressed they were most excited to see Miguel and Olivia Rodrigo perform for the evening.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wedding bells are in order for the "Golden Bachelor" Turner and his new fiancé, Theresa.

After the engagement, the couple announced they’ll be married in a live wedding ceremony scheduled to air in January 2024.