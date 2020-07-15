‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley gets a new cast amid coronavirus production halt

“Bachelorette” Clare Crawley was given a new set of men for her upcoming season after the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

ABC shared the photos of the new men on Wednesday.

From Crawley’s original group of 32 men, 15 men were cut from the initial casting and 25 men were added, giving her a whopping amount of choices.

Matt James was among the list of men who would not return after the 28-year-old was cast as the first Black “Bachelor” lead in June.

Country music singer Granger Smith’s younger brother Tyler was added to Crawley’s new list.

Crawley, 39, was due to begin filming “The Bachelorette” in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic production was halted. The production is set to resume in July.

Because of the delay, several factors contributed to why some contestants chose not to move forward with the hairdresser.

“Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," host Chris Harrison previously told Entertainment Tonight. "We are going to continue casting."