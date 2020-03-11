'Bachelor' exec comments on Peter Weber's mom's controversial behavior: 'This was truly a little bit scary'

Just when you think you have the "Bachelor" all figured out, Peter Weber's mom Barbara sets new limits.

On Tuesday's night live finale, fans watched at Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and professed his love for Madison Prewett, much to his mother's dismay.

Throughout the episode, a camera was focused on Barb to get her reactions in real-time while the events unfolded. When given the floor, she confronted Madison.

“I think the confrontation with Madison probably has more people on Madison’s side,” ABC exec Rob Mills said in an interview with Variety.

“We knew that she was not necessarily thrilled that Peter had reconciled with Madison, but this was truly a little bit scary because it was live and nobody knows what she’s going to say. But at the same time, that’s what makes for great TV. But, I don’t think anyone knew she would go that far.”

Barb went so far as to say that her son had to "fail to succeed" and flat out admitted she didn't think his relationship with Madison would last.

"All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him," she said.

Many fans have said Barb's comments and behavior went too far.

Mills said, “We all want love. We all want to find that person and want to be with someone. And the fact that the family does not get along with the person you’ve chosen to be with is also something that many people deal with. Family dynamics is always something you have to deal with. I think everybody saw some scenario in their life that rang true while watching that.”

But he agreed with Barb in that he thinks Peter and Madison are facing an uphill battle – “I think it’s going to be difficult with Peter and Madison, so I’m glad that everybody saw these dynamics on TV, so that if they don’t work out, it played in front of the audience. When you sign up for this show, you sign up to bring the audience with you on this journey."

Mills also revealed that he's open to filming more with Peter, Madison and his family as their journey is still ongoing.

"If it’s warranted. I think, right now, they deserve their privacy. But of course, we’ll check up on them. If there’s something that warrants us filming, we would love to be there," he said.

In the meantime, the franchise is continuing with Clare Crawley as the next "Bachelorette" star.