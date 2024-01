Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"The Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei is ready to find love.

During an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of his season's premiere, Graziadei called the opportunity to be the bachelor on the ABC dating show "one of those things you never expect," but said he felt it came to him at "just the right time of [his] life."

"Things get thrown your way. And I was coming off of a great experience. Even though it didn't end how I hoped at the time, I was able to leave it with nothing but gratitude and understanding and know that I was ready to find my person," he explained. "So, when that opportunity came along, and I was given that chance, it was impossible to say no."

Graziadei's turn as "The Bachelor" came fresh off his stint on season 20 of "The Bachelorette," where he was runner-up in the competition for Charity Lawson's heart. She ended up choosing Dotun Olubeko, and Graziadei says he thinks the two were "meant for each other."

He told Fox News Digital he's thankful for his experience on "The Bachelorette" because, while he left without getting engaged, "it opened [him] up to have the opportunity to find [his] person."

The new bachelor said he's "not a big red flags guy" since he believes "there's so many different people" out there, but he can't be with someone who is self-obsessed.

"If it seems like they are thinking about themselves the whole time, I can try to understand it," he explained. "I could try to learn more about them, but when it gets to the point that just seems like they're not going to put anyone above themselves at any moment, that gets tough.

"There are times where I think everyone should be a little more selfish and think about themselves and their situations, but I think, in general, if I see that you're a little bit too self-centered, that's a pretty big red flag for me."

The former "Bachelorette" contestant was at "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and Teresa Nist's wedding, telling Fox News Digital it was a great night, and "Gerry and Teresa are always going to be inspiring to [him]."

"I'm going to always root for anyone that ends the show together," he said. "I'm going to be hopeful and tell them that I think they're going to last. I think that it's a really great experience to meet someone through this, and I'm going to root for them 100%. And I have no reason to believe those two aren't going to last."

When it comes to what Graziadei is looking for in a partner, he says he wants someone who is "compassionate, kind, loving [and] thinks about others before themselves." Graziadei says he tries to be that way, and "it can be really taxing in a relationship" when your partner doesn't think that way.

"I don't want to be thinking about how they treat others," he added. "I want to make sure that they're always thinking about that because you treat people with kindness that comes back full force every chance."

He is hoping fans will see a whole new side of his personality this season as he is now the one being pursued rather than the one pursuing.

"I hope you see a fun side of me. I hope you see me being goofy and silly. And I hope you see a loving side. I hope you see a vulnerable, compassionate side. I try to just be myself through this entire thing," he said. "I obviously get pushed out of my comfort zone a lot of times through this too, but I think that's awesome when you get to see different sides of people."

As silly and goofy as he is, he said, he was "very aware" his "words have a lot of meaning," and he promises to always think before he speaks so he can stand behind his words later.

"I never want to say something to be like, ‘Yeah, I was just kind of not thinking at the time, and I just kind of spewed something.’ I never wanted to be that way. I wanted to feel like I felt that at that time," he explained. "I know from being in it, it's a tough role. So, I'm not going to dog on any of the past guys. I can only imagine the things they went through too."

Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" premieres January 22 on ABC.