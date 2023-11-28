Linda Evangelista, Kelly Clarkson warn about relationship red flags: 'I don't want to hear somebody breathing'

Linda Evangelista got real about why she is not in a relationship.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the supermodel opened up about why she has no interest in dating, revealing she has not been on a date since undergoing botched CoolSculpting procedures from August 2015 through February 2016.

"I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore," Evangelista explained. "I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

The supermodel filed a $50 million lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. in September 2021, claiming they left her "brutally disfigured" and unable to work after the procedure "did the opposite of what it promised." The "fat freezing" procedure has become a popular alternative to liposuction, however Evangelista experienced a side effect which caused the fatty tissue to thicken and expand.

Here are a few more stars who have opened up about their relationship deal breakers.

Dua Lipa

While it seems Dua Lipa is now happily in a relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, she pulled inspiration from her past relationships when it came to writing her latest single, "Houdini." The song is named after famed escape artist, Harry Houdini, and she explained "the whole idea of it is Houdini-ing" when it comes to relationships. It happens when a person realizes "there are too many red flags here and I gotta dip," and then follows through.

"It could be anything from chewing and talking with your mouth open… I don’t know," she told Tony Fly and Symon for Hits 1 LA in a November 2023 interview regarding her icks, before adding, "little ankle socks" are also a no for her. "I just feel like a nice long sock is nice for everyone involved."

In the past, she has been romantically linked to British model and chef Isaac Carew, Anwar Hadid, Trevor Noah, Jack Harlow and now Gavras.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson drew heavily from her divorce with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, when it came to writing the songs for her most recent album, "Chemistry." It seems the divorce made her realize she was choosing to ignore the red flags in her relationship, as she wrote a song called "Red Flag Collector" for the album.

"I think my red flags are like, a liar, somebody that projects their own issues on you and someone that doesn't have friends," she said in a June 2023 TikTok video. "You know what I’m saying? Like, you have no friends? Why? That’s weird."

She further elaborated during an interview with E! News in June. She called herself an optimist who "tend[s] to hold on to potential," in the hopes that things will change. "I think the most important thing is basically for yourself, just going, ‘What is healthy for me, and what is the relationship I want to be in?’" she noted.

Travis Kelce

During an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest" in September 2023, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed his relationship deal breakers. He told the former reality TV star he was looking for a girl who is "humble," explaining his mom set the bar high when it comes to what he finds desirable in his partner.

"You have to be grounded. You have to have some sort of a balanced lifestyle. High maintenance, I’m out the door. I’ve never been a part of that. My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base who I look in a significant other, based on how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is," he said on the podcast. "You gotta have some sort of sweetness to you. If you’re arrogant, or you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me."

Most recently, Kelce has been romantically linked to pop star Taylor Swift. Rumors they were in a relationship first began swirling in September when reports of them hanging out began to surface. Soon enough, Swift was spotted at several of his games. The relationship was essentially confirmed when a video of them kissing backstage at one of her concerts was posted on social media by fans.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari stopped by Dear Media Studios recently to play Dating Red Flags and Green Flags. The former reality TV star would then decide if she considered certain traits as green flags, which are good, or red flags, which she would try to avoid.

"Posts at the gym, red f---ing flag! Bases their dating off of zodiac signs. I’m gonna say red flag because he should leave that to the women. We’ve got that covered," she said in the September 2023 video. "Speaks in emoji, red flag. Grow the f--- up. Has been on reality TV shows? I’m gonna go with red flag, sorry. Even though I know I come from reality TV, but I’m going red flag…Is an athlete. Hm, red flag."

The "Laguna Beach" star was famously married to football player Jay Cutler for nine years before they divorced in 2022. The former couple share three children together.

Some traits Cavallari dubbed as green flags, include a man with tattoos, a man who is close with his mother, someone who goes to therapy once a month and someone who is not on social media.

Lori Harvey

Following her breakup from Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey opened up to Teyana Taylor on the YouTube series "Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor" about what she looks for in a relationship, and what turns her off.

"If you are too close to your exes, that’s a red flag," she said in the August 2022 episode of the series. "Cordial? Okay. I don’t want y’all to have beef either, because that gets messy."

During the conversation, she reflected on her past relationships, explaining "I'm more mature" now and "I'm in a different headspace too." She went on to say her engagement in 2017, when she was just 20-years-old, changed the way she approached dating as she is able to recognize "I didn't really know myself," deciding from that point on, "I'm just going to date on my terms."

Something she looks for in a relationship is "transparency," so she always knows where she stands with her partner. Speaking with Taylor, Harvey admitted being transparent is something she has to work on too, saying, she realized she "was actually a horrible communicator," and is working on getting better.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has been single since her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Stewart in 1990, but as she told E! News in March 2023, "it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend," adding "but it would be nice!"

When it comes to the perfect guy for her, there are a few things she is not willing to overlook in a partner.

"If you want to be gross okay, gross bad breath," she told the outlet. "Bad breath and cheap. When I mean cheap, I mean, not generous."

The businesswoman explained, while she "know[s] a lot of eligible men," she thinks "men really want a woman who will take care of them," and she is too busy with her work to "take care of a man full-time." Stewart has her hands full as the founder of lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, the bestselling author of 98 lifestyle books and much more.

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

A few months before tying the knot, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham dropped by GQ in February 2022 to take the couples quiz and see if they knew each other as well as they thought. Nicola went first, asking a series of questions, including if her now husband could name her biggest pet peeves about him to, which he correctly guessed: chewing ice, biting his nails and always wanting the temperature in the house to be really cold.

She added, "Oh, he does this really weird thing where he washes his hands with like a face, and then he dries with a face towel. But then the face towel I'll find in like really weird places. He like will leave it in the bedroom. Sometimes you'll find it in the living room, like the face towel travels everywhere."

Brooklyn admitted to carrying it around until he does not need it anymore and then "leav[ing] it in really random places," but argues "it goes both ways." He explained, although they have two separate sinks, "she leaves all of her makeup around all the sinks. And I don't find that clean, I find that a bit messy…So it kind of goes both ways."

Nicola then tried to guess what he finds annoying about her, guessing when "I don't say I love you back in five seconds," or when "[I] don't text you back right away." While he agreed those things annoyed him, he said it wasn't what he was thinking of, after which she correctly guessed his biggest pet peeve is when she chews with her mouth open.

"Oh my gosh, I'll give you two points for that," he said. "She does do it, you know, when she's trying to piss me off, she does do it on purpose, but she doesn't do it that much. You got two points for that."