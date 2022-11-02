Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE
Published

26-year-old Titanic mystery finally solved by divers

Findings help researchers to understand deep-sea environments, including on and around the Titanic

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
'Titanic Secrets': Fox Nation deep-dives into the tragic story that inspired James Cameron's masterpiece Video

'Titanic Secrets': Fox Nation deep-dives into the tragic story that inspired James Cameron's masterpiece

The Titanic tragedy holds secrets of epic proportions. Fox Nation's 'Titanic Secrets' busts the myths that have long been held at the bottom of the sea and uncovers the truth in this century-long conspiracy. Narrated by 'Titanic' actor Billy Zane.

A mystery involving the RMS Titanic has been solved 26 years later.

During an expedition to Newfoundland this summer, PH Nargeolet, veteran pilot of the submersible Nautile, and OceanGate Expeditions and its mission specialist Oisín Fanning announced they had discovered an "extremely productive and dense ecosystem" 2,900 meters deep near the North Atlantic Ocean wreck of the famous ship. 

The provisionally named Nargeolet-Fanning ridge was initially recorded by Nargeolet in 1998 as a "blip" on sonar.

Video footage from OceanGate Expeditions shows the area in detail, including beautiful corals and sponges. 

MERMAID MOMENT: WOMAN TEACHES PEOPLE 'HOW TO BE' AN OCEAN MERMAID

The wreck of the RMS Titanic lies at 4,000 meters in the Atlantic Ocean. The bow of the ship is in the mud and the pulley in front "loaded" with concretions looks like a figurehead.

The wreck of the RMS Titanic lies at 4,000 meters in the Atlantic Ocean. The bow of the ship is in the mud and the pulley in front "loaded" with concretions looks like a figurehead. (Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

"We didn’t know what we would discover. On the sonar, this could have been any number of things including the potential of it being another shipwreck," Nargeolet said in a news release. "I’ve been seeking the chance to explore this large object that appeared on sonar so long ago. It was amazing to explore this area and find this fascinating volcanic formation teeming with so much life."

The shipwreck of the RMS Titanic in 1996.

The shipwreck of the RMS Titanic in 1996. (Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The wreck of the Titanic is located more than 400 miles from Newfoundland at a depth of around 4,000 meters (about 2.5 miles). It sank on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Steve W. Ross, a research professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Center for Marine Science and OceanGate Expeditions chief scientist, said that the findings will help to better understand deep-sea environments.

  • Image 1 of 3

    The dense ecosystem found 2,900 meters deep. (OceanGate Expeditions/Cision PRWeb)

  • Corals
    Image 2 of 3

    Corals were found by divers. (OceanGate Expeditions/Cision PRWeb)

  • Corals
    Image 3 of 3

    The ridge includes squat lobsters, fish, sponges and corals. (OceanGate Expeditions/Cision PRWeb)

CHRISTMAS ISLAND RED CRAB MIGRATION UNDERWAY

"The apparently basalt volcanic formations are remarkable, and we are astonished at the diversity and density of the sponges, bamboo corals, other cold-water corals, squat lobsters and fishes that are thriving at 2,900 meters deep in the North Atlantic Ocean," he said, noting that the newly revealed ecosystem allows scientists to make a comparison to the marine biology on and around Titantic. 

In this April 10, 1912, file photo, the RMS Titanic leaves Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage.

In this April 10, 1912, file photo, the RMS Titanic leaves Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage. (AP Photo/File)

Research work on the Titanic and its surroundings will continue next year with the support of OceanGate expeditions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The studies are supported by the nonprofit OceanGate Foundation.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 