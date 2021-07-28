Ava Phillippe looks just like Reese Witherspoon as she steps out for lunch with her boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney for a lunch date Tuesday.

Phillippe, 21, wore a pink cropped top paired with blue jeans while Mahoney kept it casual in a tie-dye graphic tee. The "Little Fires Everywhere" actress' daughter first started sharing photos with Mahoney on social media back in 2019, but it's unclear when the pair actually began dating.

The two attend UC Berkeley together, according to the Daily Mail.

Phillippe would look almost identical to Witherspoon, but the 21 year old is currently rocking a darker blonde hair color than the "Hot Pursuit" actress' iconic bleach blonde.

Witherspoon and her daughter have always had a close relationship. The "Legally Blonde" actress wrote about Phillippe in a blog post back in 2018.

"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," Witherspoon wrote at the time. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing."

Phillippe has also shared her own words of praise about her mom.

"This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," Phillippe captioned a photo of Witherspoon in 2019. "She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

"How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Witherspoon commented at the time.