Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher reveal they borrow parenting tricks from 'Full House'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed during a recent interview that they borrow some parenting tactics from the 90s sitcom “Full House.”

The couple, who share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3, appeared on iHeartRadio’s “Teach Me Something New” with Brit Morin, where they opened up about how their general acting talents have helped them in everyday life.

Kunis, 36, explained that their daughter always wants her and Kutcher, 42, to tell her stories. However, unlike some kids, Wyatt insists that the stories come from their real lives.

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your life,’ and you’re like, ‘All right, let me think about a story,’” Kunis explained on the podcast. “She’s asked questions all the time about all of our [lives].”

She added: “But after a while, you run out of stories, so [Kutcher] has to go and start creating stories from real life because you literally run out of stories!”

The couple explained that they eventually learned to try and insert a lesson into each of the stories they tell.

“We’re like 'Full House,' OK?” Kunis said. “We always have to have like a learning curve in there.”

“Are you calling me Bob Saget?” Kutcher joked.

“Maybe like Jesse,” she said, referencing John Stamos’ character.

“If there’s a learning lesson of the day, like if one of the kids didn’t do something… it gets interjected in the story of your life,” Kunis concluded. “There’s always a learning lesson to this.”

Kutcher then gave an example of how he used a story to comfort and teach Wyatt after she lost a soccer game. He told his daughter that he and his brother used to lose at basketball to the neighbors when he was young. He says he would often berate his brother for playing poorly.

“There’s a whole thing about leadership,” Kutcher said. “The one time that we won, every time he did something good, I told him that he did something good and then he did better, and better, and better until we won.”

The former "That '70s Show" co-stars got married in July 2015.