Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sing children's song 'La Vaca Lola' in funny home video

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t afraid to belt it out.

Kutcher took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of himself and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, singing along to the children's song “La Vaca Lola.” In the sweet black-and-white footage, Kutcher first starts to sing before turning the camera to Kunis, 35, who subsequently joins in on the fun.

Though it’s not entirely clear in the video, USA Today reports that the former “That 70s Show” stars may have been signing to their two young children, Wyatt, 4 and Dimitri, 2.

“A Kutcher’s sing-along #beatchildrenssong #lavacalola,” the actor, 41, captioned the post.

“Muy bien!” one person commented in response.

“Great Spanish guys,” wrote another.

The sing-along comes after the couple, who wed in 2015, trolled In Touch Weekly for a report that claimed the pair had separated and Kunis had taken their children.