Ashley Tisdale, husband Christopher French expecting first child together

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are expecting their first child together, the pair announced Thursday.

Tisdale, 35, took to her Instagram account to share several photos revealing the news.

In the first snapshot, the "High School Musical" alum -- wearing a white flowy dress -- is seen cradling her baby bump as she and French stood together, looking down. In the second picture, the couple lovingly looks at each other.

ASHLEY TISDALE REVEALS SHE'S HAD HER BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED AS SHE LAUNCHES BLOG ON 'NON-TOXIC LIVING'

Tisdale left the post captionless. French also shared the news on his social media account with a photo of him standing behind Tisdale, placing his hands on her arms. Like his wife, he didn't write a caption.

The pair's celeb pals immediately commented on Tisdale's post, gushing over the baby news.

"Just the freaking cutest," Tisdale's former "High School Musical" co-star and best friend Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

ASHLEY TISDALE, VANESSA HUDGENS DANCE TO 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL' SONG DURING SELF-QUARANTINE

"Been waiting for this!!! can't wait! Best mama & papa combo!" wrote Haylie Duff.

"So happy for you babe! You're going to be the best mama!" commented Lea Michele.

Emma Roberts, who is also expecting a baby with Garrett Hedlund, simply commented with heart-eyed emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaley Cuoco wrote, "Omg congratulations!!!"

Tisdale and French tied the knot in 2014.