Ashley Graham slams cancel culture in breastfeeding debate

Ashley Graham is tired of people judging her decision to stop breastfeeding.

"There's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child," she said in an interview earlier this week on "The Daily Show" with guest host Chelsea Handler.

"With my first kid, I was like ‘I can only breastfeed, this is the right way.’ And then I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. Both of you want both of these. This is a lot of work,’" she said of the pressure she felt.

She continued, "I stopped breastfeeding when they were five months and I gave them the best formula that I could find in America … and these little guys are so strong and so happy, so I don’t think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids."

Graham is a mom to three boys, Isaac, 3, and 12-month-old twins Malachi and Roman, with her husband Justin Ervin.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also opened up on the impact pregnancy has had on her body.

"You get all of these amazing … it’s like your body fills up with nutrition and it’s like the baby sucks it out of you," she said. "And then the baby comes out, and then all of a sudden, you’re fully depleted of everything."

She acknowledged it might not have been every mom’s experience, but said she knew "a lot of mothers out there, the same thing happened."

"You get acne, the weight doesn’t come off, your boobs go down to here when you’re done, I have two bras on currently," she added jokingly.