Armie Hammer's aunt Casey weighs in on 'cannibal' texts: 'You don't wake up one day and become a monster'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ARMIE HAMMER EXCLUSIVE - The ‘Surviving My Birthright’ author came forward in a new docuseries titled ‘House of Hammer’ Continue reading…

‘I WANTED TO DISAPPEAR’ - Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in ‘The Whale’ Continue reading…

‘THIS CAN BE FIXED’ - Britney Spears's son breaks silence on their relationship Continue reading…

‘WASN’T THE BEST IDEA' - Madonna regrets ‘both’ of her marriages, says she's ‘obsessed’ with sex Continue reading…

‘NOT GONNA LET IT HAPPEN’ - Kanye West calls out the Clintons, Kris Jenner, and more on Instagram Continue reading…

CALLING IT QUITS - Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley play final show as a duo Continue reading…

‘HE KNOWS WHAT GUYS LIKE’ - Denise Richards reveals that her husband shoots content for her OnlyFans page Continue reading…

FIGHTING FOR CHILDREN - Brittany Aldean tells Tucker Carlson she's ‘advocating for children’ after receiving backlash Continue reading…

GOING TO THE DARK SIDE - Reba McEntire embraces her dark side with boyfriend Rex Linn in ‘Big Sky’ season 3 Continue reading…

‘THIS IS HEAVEN’ - Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details from Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS