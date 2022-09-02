Expand / Collapse search
Armie Hammer's aunt Casey weighs in on 'cannibal' texts: 'You don't wake up one day and become a monster'

The 'Surviving My Birthright' author came forward in a new docuseries titled 'House of Hammer'

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Casey Hammer (right) reacted to her nephew Armie Hammer's scandal in the docuseries "House of Hammer."

ARMIE HAMMER EXCLUSIVE - The 'Surviving My Birthright' author came forward in a new docuseries titled 'House of Hammer'

‘I WANTED TO DISAPPEAR’ - Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in ‘The Whale’ Continue reading…

‘THIS CAN BE FIXED’ - Britney Spears's son breaks silence on their relationship Continue reading…

‘WASN’T THE BEST IDEA' - Madonna regrets ‘both’ of her marriages, says she's ‘obsessed’ with sex Continue reading…

Madonna, pictured here performing with Colombian singer Maluma, has never shied away from her sexuality.

Madonna, pictured here performing with Colombian singer Maluma, has never shied away from her sexuality. (Fredy Builes)

‘NOT GONNA LET IT HAPPEN’ - Kanye West calls out the Clintons, Kris Jenner, and more on Instagram Continue reading…

CALLING IT QUITS - Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley play final show as a duo Continue reading…

‘HE KNOWS WHAT GUYS LIKE’ - Denise Richards reveals that her husband shoots content for her OnlyFans page Continue reading…

FIGHTING FOR CHILDREN - Brittany Aldean tells Tucker Carlson she's ‘advocating for children’ after receiving backlash Continue reading…

Brittany Aldean said she's an advocate for children following backlash.

Brittany Aldean said she's an advocate for children following backlash. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

GOING TO THE DARK SIDE - Reba McEntire embraces her dark side with boyfriend Rex Linn in ‘Big Sky’ season 3 Continue reading…

‘THIS IS HEAVEN’ - Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details from Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck Continue reading…

