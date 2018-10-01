Ariana Grande shares optimistic quote following a series of emotional tweets

Ariana Grande is spreading positivity to her fans.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram story to share an optimistic quote by late writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall," Grande's post read.

The star's post comes a few days after she thanked her fans for loving her following a series of emotional tweets.

"Can I pls have one OK day. just one. pls,” Grande wrote on Sept. 27.

She added: "I’m so tired pls.”

Grande was scheduled to perform over the weekend on "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest for the show's 44th season premiere. However, she canceled for "emotional reasons."