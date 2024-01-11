'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa doesn't 'have a home' after Lisa Bonet divorce: 'Find me on the road'

Jason Momoa is sharing what life is like after his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

"Bro, I don't even have a home right now," he confessed to "Entertainment Tonight." "I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start ‘Minecraft.’ I hope everyone loves it."

Momoa spoke to the outlet about his new project, "On The Roam," a series that shows him traveling across the country to speak to a wide variety of individuals about their passions.

JASON MOMOA AND LISA BONET SETTLE DIVORCE AND CHILD CUSTODY JUST ONE DAY AFTER FILING

The "Aquaman" star can be seen traveling the country on a motorcycle while visiting craftsmen in workshops as he’s "on his quest for inspiration" in the docuseries.

"I'm always in these weird places," he continued. "You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'"

While Momoa navigates a new journey and gets hands-on experience in craftsmanship, he said he enjoys bonding with the creators.

"These are the things I really want to do, and hopefully by doing that and creating something and passing it on to charity," he added. "I'm like, 'Wow, this feels good.' I'm doing what I want to do."

LISA BONET FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM JASON MOMOA TWO YEARS AFTER SPLIT

"It's very much my passion for handcrafted artisans," he concluded. "The things that I truly love, wanting to honor the people who inspire me, and then wanting to make stuff that's really cool for charity, so that they can, you know, bring all this kind of attention to these artisans…"

Momoa’s latest project comes after he and his ex-wife Bonet filed for divorce.

Bonet filed the divorce petition Monday, and the judgment was filed Tuesday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet and Momoa agreed to "share the living expenses" of the minor kids and will not pay child support to one another, the court docs stated.



Momoa and Bonet "forever" waive their right to "seek or receive" spousal support.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favor of either party," according to the court docs. "Neither Petitioner nor Respondent shall ever be entitled to an order from any court for spousal support, regardless of any future change of circumstances relating to their respective health or financial condition."

Despite the entered judgment, Bonet and Momoa will not be declared legally single until July 9 due to California law.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Momoa and Bonet met and began dating in 2005 but did not marry until 2017.

While the court documents list the former couple's date of separation as October 2020, Momoa and Bonet didn't share the news of their separation until 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple's marriage was Momoa's first, but Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz. The two share a daughter – Zoë Kravitz.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.