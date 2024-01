Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have already reached an agreement on their divorce just one day after filing.

Bonet filed the divorce petition Monday and the judgment was filed Tuesday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet and Momoa agreed to "share the living expenses" of the minor kids and will not pay child support to one another, the court docs stated.

The "Angel Heart" star and the "Aquaman" actor "forever" waive their right to "seek or receive" spousal support.

"Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favor of either party," according to the court docs. "Neither Petitioner nor Respondent shall ever be entitled to an order from any court for spousal support, regardless of any future change of circumstances relating to their respective health or financial condition."

Despite the entered judgment, Bonet and Momoa will not be declared legally single until July 9 due to California law.

Momoa and Bonet met and began dating in 2005 but did not marry until 2017.

While the court documents list the former couple's date of separation as October 2020, Momoa and Bonet didn't share the news of their separation until 2022.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," a joint statement said at the time

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they continued. The couple chose to go public with their split "not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

The couple's marriage was Momoa's first, but Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz. The two share a daughter – Zoë Kravitz .

