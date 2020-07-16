Antonio Sabato Jr. announces he's starting a 'conservative movie studio': 'No more blacklisting'

Antonio Sabato Jr. recently announced that he's starting a new business endeavor.

The 48-year-old actor revealed on Thursday on Twitter that he's developing a "conservative movie studio for all patriots" and plans on taking on projects that other Hollywood studios "would never" do.

"We are putting together a plan to create a conservative movie studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do. No more blacklisting and no more injustice from the socialist's elites," he wrote.

Sabato declared his support of President Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and since then has said he's been blacklisted in Tinseltown and lost out on a number of projects.

"I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” Sabato explained to Variety in March. “I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger – that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am."

Sabato described how he had to "sell everything" to "pay all my debts."

"I was blacklisted," he said. "All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids."

The "General Hospital" star added: "It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know."

In 2018, Sabato ran for a congressional seat but lost to Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif. After that, the actor made the decision to move to Florida, where he lives now and works in construction.

"I’m on the ground,” Sabato told Variety of his new life. "I go on the job at two in the morning, and I’m making sure that the job is controlled and supervised by me. I’m in the car all day, driving, going through all the sites. Five days a week, nonstop."

Sabato said he plans on voting for Trump again in 2020.

