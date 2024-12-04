Vogue head honcho Anna Wintour explains why she refuses to take off 'prop' sunglasses

Fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is addressing her trademark look – her signature sunglasses.

While Wintour, 75, has rocked the shades and her bold bob hairstyle for decades, she explained why she chose to rock the specific ensemble.

"They help me see, and they help me not see. They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say," she shared with the BBC.

When Wintour, who’s been editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, was asked if her public persona with the "sharp, bobbed hair, the meticulous outfits, the glasses" was a role she "feels like she has to perform," she simply replied, "I don’t really think about it."



"What I’m really interested in is the creative aspect of my job."

"They help me see, and they help me not see. They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say." — Anna Wintour

In January, the famed Condé Nast executive failed to take off her signature dark sunglasses when she informed employees of Pitchfork they were all losing their jobs, according to one of the impacted staffers.

The layoffs came as Wintour reportedly announced to staffers in a memo that Pitchfork was merging with GQ. Wintour has a reputation for being equal parts demanding and controversial.

"It’s unclear whether Wintour’s reported decision not to remove her eyewear during the meeting was a deliberate fashion choice or, rather, a way to avoid having to look Pitchfork’s employees in the eye," Variety’s Todd Spangler wrote.

"One absolutely bizarro detail from this week is that Anna Wintour – seated indoors at a conference table – did not remove her sunglasses while she was telling us that we were about to get canned. The indecency we’ve seen from upper management this week is appalling," Allison Hussey, a now-former Pitchfork employee, posted on X at the time.

Along with being editor-in-chief of one of the most popular fashion magazines, Wintour has been the lead chairperson of the Met Gala since 1995.

She also debunked the misconception of her icy persona and was asked if she believes other people fear her presence during her new interview with the BBC.

"I hope not," Wintour told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the fashion powerhouse continued to address the rumor that she never hears the word "no," despite her high-profile status.

"That is absolutely untrue. They often say no, but that’s a good thing. No is a wonderful word," she explained.

As for any perceived similarities between her and fictional cunning magazine editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada," she previously weighed in on the comparison.

"[It's] for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly," Wintour shared with BBC at the time.

Wintour has turned Vogue into a global brand and is also the global content adviser for Condé Nast, the magazine’s publisher.

The fashion icon continued to say that retirement isn’t in the cards any time soon.

"I have no plans to leave my job," she said, and added: "Currently."

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood contributed to this report.