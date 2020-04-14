Angelina Jolie says people should 'check in,' 'love each other' amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Angelina Jolie has offered a tip for those in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 44-year-old actress spoke with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris for Time magazine to discuss the current situation.

Burke Harris pointed out that people should be reaching out to one another amid self-isolation — a statement that Jolie agreed with.

“I think it is so important that people hear that,” said the actress. “To love each other, check in with each other. Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend.”

Jolie said that it's important for people to reach out in times like these in which the behind-the-scenes details of someone's life aren't as easy to spot.

'I really do hope people hear this, and they do reach out, and they do pay more attention, and they are not sitting in a moment when they think, ‘Well maybe, but it’s not my business,'" said Jolie. "Because those kids aren’t going to school right now, and teachers can’t see the bruises and people aren’t identifying what is happening within some homes."

Burke Harris then stated that "All of the research shows that the single most powerful antidote to the impacts of trauma and adversity is nurturing, caring relationships with others — safe, stable and nurturing relationships."

"All you have to do is be there for a person," said Burke Harris in reference to victims of domestic abuse. "All you have to do is believe them when a victim comes forward."

The surgeon general continued: "You don’t have to fix it, you don’t have to solve it. You don’t have to worry about not being enough. You just have to be willing to be there and listen and to be that shoulder and those open arms."

Accompanying the video chat between Burke Harris and Jolie was an op-ed written by the actress, in which she said that while children seem to be less susceptible to the virus, they are "especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts" it brings.

"Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children," wrote the "Maleficent" star.

Jolie noted that children have also lost the ability to connect with those that they trust in their lives like teachers and friends, as well as the ability to participate in sports and other activities that provide relief and escape from abusive situations.

"For many students, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield, offering protection — or at least a temporary reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labor," Jolie wrote.

She also pointed out that it's generally third parties that report child abuse, such as a teacher or a coach -- contact with which has been limited since the lockdown began.

In recent weeks, Jolie has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization with the goal of feeding the children of low-income families