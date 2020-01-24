Angelina Jolie teaming with BBC to create a kids show designed to combat fake news

Angelina Jolie is teaming with the BBC to create a TV show designed to give teenagers the tools to identify fake news.

The actress and mother of six will executive produce an upcoming show titled “BBC My World.” The show is designed for kids over the age of 13. It takes issues in the news and attempts to explain the stories behind them and present facts that will supposedly allow viewers to make up their own minds on the subjects.

ANGELINA JOLIE WAS A 'HORRIBLE B---H' DURING NIGHTMARE DINNER, MODEL CLAIMS

“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” Jolie told Variety in a statement. “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

The show will run for a half-hour each Sunday via BBC World News. Its content will be shared with the BBC’s 42 different language services and be made available on both YouTube and the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

ANGELINA JOLIE HASN'T FELT 'FREE' OR 'SAFE' IN YEARS

“There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it. They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it,” added director of BBC World Service Group Jamie Angus in a statement to the outlet. “Nurturing these abilities is the aim of ‘My World,’ and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”

The show will be co-anchored by BBC presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Nomia Iqbal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is hardly the first time that Jolie has used her celebrity to advocate for a cause she cares about. In her role with the U.N.'s High Commission for Refugees, last year Jolie urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. She even told People magazine in April that she’s not ruling out a potential political career.