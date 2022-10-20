Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Andy Dick arrested again for felony residential burglary

Known for his bold and brash humor, Andy Dick has been in movies like 'Zoolander' and had his own program, 'The Andy Dick Show,' on MTV

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Witness recounts Andy Dick attack in New Orleans.

Comedian Andy Dick has been arrested on a felony charge of residential burglary in California, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Sgt. Ragsdale, of the Santa Barbara Police Department, says that the incident occurred on a homeowner's private property, and when police were notified and arrived to the scene, they detained Dick. With probable cause, they arrested the 56-year-old.

The comedian, who has starred in films like "Zoolander" and appeared at the comedy roasts of William Shatner and Pamela Anderson, has been embattled with the law for the last decade.

In 2019, Dick was brutally sucker-punched outside a bar in New Orleans. He stated that the incident had caused him "serious, permanent and disabling injuries," per a report obtained by The Associated Press.

Andy Dick was arrested Thursday in Santa Barbara, California, on a felony residential burglary charge.

ANDY DICK'S BRUTAL ATTACK CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO 

Prior to the attack that hospitalized Dick, the actor had been charged with a slew of crimes himself. In July 2008, he was charged with sexual battery and possession of narcotics. Dick pled guilty and was placed on probation for three years, which he would eventually violate.

In 2010, he was arrested for sexual abuse.

Additional charges Dick has faced have included assault with a deadly weapon, groping and sexual assault.

Andy Dick, 56, has been embattled with the law for several years, having been charged with sexual battery and drug use, amid other charges in the past.

His most recent arrest came in May of this year on a charge of suspicion of sexual battery. Charges were ultimately dropped, as the victim in the case did not cooperate with the investigation.

A representative for Dick did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2019, Andy Dick was assaulted outside a bar in New Orleans.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

