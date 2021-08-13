Cuomo’s ex Sandra Lee and beau Ben Youcef get handsy during date night in Saint Tropez

Sandra Lee continues to put her new relationship with Ben Youcef on public display.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's ex and her new beau were photographed walking with their arms wrapped around one another while on a stroll in Saint Tropez.

The new couple were heading out to dinner on Tuesday just hours after Cuomo announced his resignation amid his sexual harassment scandal.

The couple appeared inseparable as they made their way to a restaurant that ended up being fully booked. But the two appeared at ease as they decided to head to another establishment for a meal.

In a photo obtained by Fox News, Lee, 55, was wearing a casual white long-sleeved dress and her hair up in a bun as 42-year-old Youcef, dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt and dark pants, wrapped his arm around her shoulders. Lee affectionately held onto Youcef's hand as they walked through the streets.

During their outing, Sandra was greeted by another gentleman that she stopped to kiss hello, an eyewitness said.

The couple's date night is just one of their several public outings during their European getaway. On Sunday, the pair visited a church in Southeastern France before dining at L'Écurie du Castellas.

It was first reported that Lee and Youcef, a nonprofit interfaith leader, were dating last week when the two were spotted vacationing together in France. The Food Network star previously dated Cuomo for 14 years. Lee's relationship with Youcef is reportedly her first since the break-up.

The New York governor was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, according to a report released earlier this month by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo previously denied any wrongdoing .

While Cuomo apologized to the 11 women that accused him of sexual harassment during his resignation speech, he has reportedly not apologized for his alleged treatment of Lee after their relationship ended. Per the New York Post , Cuomo allegedly cheated on Lee during their relationship, though he has denied the allegations.

"Sandra is the only person who Andrew didn’t say sorry to — or thank, for that matter," a source told the Post on Wednesday.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.