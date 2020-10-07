Amy Locane, 'Melrose Place' star, resentenced to prison, fears she will be 'forgotten' by her children

"Melrose Place" star Amy Locane is back in prison after a judge recently ruled that her initial sentence was too lenient for her 2010 drunk driving crash that killed one woman.

Locane, 48, is housed at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey. She was resentenced last month to eight years in state prison and reportedly has to complete four years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

The former television actress gave her first interview from prison where she touched on how "surreal" it is to be incarcerated at the same facility again, having recognized former inmates and guards from her past stint, and how her incarceration is affecting her children.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Locane explained that amid the "confusion" she feels about her resentencing, her "big" concern lies with her children at home.

"Because I [was] in quarantine, I obviously haven't had any visits. Once in prison, you literally go dark for a month. You can make phone calls and stuff, but if I remember they only allow like an hour for everyone to make phone calls. So chances are, you're not going to get on the phone. It's not good," Locane told the outlet.

The star said she "can't even fathom" how her daughters Paige, 13, and Avery, 11, will grow during her time away from home.

"I have a huge fear right now that my kids are gonna forget me. I won't be home until my oldest is 18 and my youngest is 16," she said.

Locane said it's heartening to know many around the world are interested in her recent incarceration, but she worries about what will happen when her life is "no longer a story."

"I'll just be forgotten," she predicted.

Locane's attorney Jim Wronko has 45 days to appeal her sentence. Locane said it's the thought of her daughters that is keeping her going.

"It's kind of corny, but my youngest daughter's middle name is Hope. I'm just clinging to hope right now. God has a plan, so I'll just try to hang in there, you know? I kinda keep thinking of that and Hope," she said.

Last month, State Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski said Locane still refuses to fully acknowledge her culpability in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman's husband.

Locane apologized to the Seeman family in a brief statement. She was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody by court deputies after the proceeding in state court in Somerville.

Locane — who acted in 13 episodes of the popular 1990s Fox series and has also appeared in several movies — was convicted on several counts including vehicular manslaughter, and faced a sentencing range of five to 10 years on the most serious count. The state initially sought a seven-year sentence, but a trial judge sentenced her to three years in 2013. An appeals court ruled he misapplied the law, but at a resentencing the same judge declined to give her additional time.

Last year, a different judge sentenced her to five years, but an appeals court ruled he didn't follow guidelines it had set and ordered yet another sentencing. Wronko had argued unsuccessfully that sentencing her again would violate double jeopardy protections since she had already completed her initial sentence and parole term.

Locane wasn't indicted for drunken driving, but a state expert testified her blood alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit and that she was driving roughly 53 mph (85 kmh) in a 35-mph (56-kmh) zone at the time of the crash.

Wronko called her latest sentence “outrageous. She has always taken full responsibility" and criticized the judge for not taking into account Locane's current sobriety and her work counseling others against alcohol abuse.

