Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe remains by girlfriend's side as they recover from car collision

Reality star's girlfriend suffered broken jaw, ribs and collapsed lung in collision

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Wolfe found a semblance of peace days after he was involved in a car collision.

The "American Pickers" star admitted it felt "so good" to be home recovering with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, after spending days in the hospital following the incident.

Wolfe, 61, asked his followers for "good energy and prayers" before his partner returned to the hospital for surgery. Cline suffered a number of injuries from the car collision, including a broken jaw, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR MIKE WOLFE HOSPITALIZED AFTER GRUESOME CAR CRASH

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline walk red carpet

Mike Wolfe remained optimistic about his girlfriend's recovery effort after they were both involved in a car collision. (Paul Archuletta)

Cline's injuries were more significant than Wolfe's, which required a multiple-night stay at a local hospital in the Columbia, Tenn. area.

On the mend at home, she shared her recovery updates with fans on social media. Cline revealed her jaw was broken in three places, and despite current swelling, her doctors are hopeful for a complete recovery.

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR MIKE WOLFE MAKES ‘TOUGH DECISION’ TO SHUTTER NASHVILLE STORE

"The doctors are currently creating pieces to put into my jaw to make it work," she wrote. "I'll have three incisions on the outside of my face for surgery, but they're really positive for an almost complete recovery. However it will be a long recovery at that."

Mike Wolfe shares porch image

Mike Wolfe was happy to be home after a car collision in Tennessee over the weekend involving his girlfriend, Leticia Cline. (Mike Wolfe/Instagram)

Leticia Cline shares recovery photos on Instagram.

Leticia Cline revealed her injuries Tuesday while updating fans about her recovery efforts. (Leticia Cline/Instagram)

In one image, Cline held a naloxone nasal spray prescription, a medication commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses

"When you're on so many meds they're worried about an accidental overdose," Cline wrote. She shared an image of her bruised knees which can "never catch a break. So many surgeries and injuries on them over the years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leticia Cline shows off medications

Leticia Cline gave insight on her recovery efforts on social media. (Leticia Cline/Instagram )

Mike Wolfe car crash photo, text

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend were involved in a car collision in Tennessee. (Mike Wolfe/Instagram)

The History Channel star showed an image of his heavily damaged blue vintage vehicle on social media Sunday following the collision. Cline revealed on her own social media platforms that her jaw hit the shattered car window. 

"By the grace of God, we're both safe and okay," Wolfe shared with his fans. "We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery."

Wolfe added, "Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow," she wrote in a post shared late Saturday. 

Leticia Cline recovers in hospital

Leticia Cline recovered in the hospital after suffering a broken jaw, broken ribs, sternum and a collapsed lung. (Leticia Cline/Instagram)

"Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that's all that matters."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue