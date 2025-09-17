'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe remains by girlfriend's side as they recover from car collision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Wolfe found a semblance of peace days after he was involved in a car collision.

The "American Pickers" star admitted it felt "so good" to be home recovering with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, after spending days in the hospital following the incident.

Wolfe, 61, asked his followers for "good energy and prayers" before his partner returned to the hospital for surgery. Cline suffered a number of injuries from the car collision, including a broken jaw, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Cline's injuries were more significant than Wolfe's, which required a multiple-night stay at a local hospital in the Columbia, Tenn. area.

On the mend at home, she shared her recovery updates with fans on social media. Cline revealed her jaw was broken in three places, and despite current swelling, her doctors are hopeful for a complete recovery.

"The doctors are currently creating pieces to put into my jaw to make it work," she wrote. "I'll have three incisions on the outside of my face for surgery, but they're really positive for an almost complete recovery. However it will be a long recovery at that."

In one image, Cline held a naloxone nasal spray prescription, a medication commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.

"When you're on so many meds they're worried about an accidental overdose," Cline wrote. She shared an image of her bruised knees which can "never catch a break. So many surgeries and injuries on them over the years."

The History Channel star showed an image of his heavily damaged blue vintage vehicle on social media Sunday following the collision. Cline revealed on her own social media platforms that her jaw hit the shattered car window.

"By the grace of God , we're both safe and okay," Wolfe shared with his fans. "We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery."

Wolfe added, "Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless."

"Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow," she wrote in a post shared late Saturday.

"Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that's all that matters."