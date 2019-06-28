'One Day at a Time' reboot saved from cancellation, Season 4 planned for 2020

Following an immense outcry from its small-yet-dedicated fanbase, the remake of "One Day at a Time" was saved from cancellation three months after it was axed from its original platform.

The CBS Corp.-owned cable channel Pop TV says Thursday it's greenlighted a new season of the reboot canceled by Netflix. Fans can expect the Alvarez family to ride again for at least 13 more episodes on the network known for other comedies such as "Hot Date," "Schitt's Creek" and "Hollywood Darlings."

In a statement, Pop TV President Brad Schwartz called the series both "culturally significant" and funny.

The original 1975-84 sitcom about a single white mom was reimagined with a Latino family at its center, a TV rarity.

Justina Machado stars as Penelope Alvarez, a Cuban American parent and military veteran, with Rita Moreno playing her mother, Lydia.

"One Day at a Time" was dropped by Netflix earlier this year after three seasons, prompting an outcry from fans. The streaming service said not enough people watched the show to justify renewing it.

Famed producer Norman Lear, who co-created the original series and is an executive producer on the remake, said he was "heartbroken" when it was canceled.

"Today, I'm overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on," Lear said in a statement.

Pop TV says the new 13-episode season is planned for 2020.

