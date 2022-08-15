Amber Heard hires new law firm, trial lawyer Elaine Bredehoft steps down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Amber Heard has parted ways with Elaine Bredehoft, her trial lawyer in Depp v. Heard, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Heard, 36, has hired First Amendment attorneys David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who successfully represented the New York Times against a libel lawsuit brought by Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.

"We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American," said Axelrod and Brown in a joint statement.

"We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech," the statement continued.

Ben Rottenborn, Bredehoft's co-counsel on the case, will continue to represent Heard in the appeal process.

After an epic live-streamed court battle in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp , 59, won a $10.35 million judgment against the "Aquaman" actress.

The jury found that she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a 2018 op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

The panel also handed Heard a $2 million reward, finding in her favor on a single claim in her countersuit.

But Depp was the clear victor in the courtroom and in the sphere of public opinion. Both sides have said they plan to appeal the verdict.

Bredehoft, an accomplished and respected trial attorney in Virginia, told Fox News Digital that it is standard practice to hire a new law firm for an appeal.

"We strongly recommended that here, and we have been assisting Ms. Heard in the process of interviewing and finding her counsel," said Bredehoft, who added that an appeal benefits from a "fresh perspective" and a "new set of eyes."

Bredehoft is also ready to move on from the Depp v Heard case that has dominated her professional life in recent years.

"I have a pretty heavy case load, including a six-week trial this fall," she said. "My clients have been very patient, and I really need to get back to them."

The legal saga began in 2016 when Heard filed a restraining order against Depp, accusing him of bashing her in the face with a cellphone – an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Six years on, the warring exes are still sparring in court and in the media – a feud that has lasted significantly longer than their 15-month marriage.