Amanda Kloots discusses husband Nick Cordero waking from medically induced coma, what she wants to say to him

Amanda Kloots is ecstatic her husband, Nick Cordero, is finally awake after the Broadway star was placed in a medically induced coma.

Kloots, who has been keeping people abreast of Cordero’s progress via social media, joined "Extra" for an at-home interview and agreed with host Renee Bargh’s sentiment that the performer’s positive outlook was simply “the best news ever.”

“Yes, so early signs of being awake are exactly that, tracking,” Kloots said. “So when we ask him a question, if it’s a yes, he looks up, if it’s a no, he looks down. He’s doing that regularly.”

Kloots added of the “Blue Bloods” star: “Then, as he gets stronger, he’ll be able to do more things, but he’s just so weak right now. … Just the act of looking up or down or opening his eyes on command exhausts him.”

Kloots also recalled what a doctor had told her on Tuesday, "Not too many people wake up after four weeks," she remembered the medical professional stating.

“He said this is a great day,” Kloots added, noting that she still is unable to visit her husband in the ICU due to visitor restrictions but revealed that Cordero's nurse is also upbeat about his prognosis, despite the fact he had to have his leg amputated.

“The nurse said to me yesterday, ‘We’re not pushing him out of the hospital. … He’s walking out of this hospital’…and I’m like, ‘OK, that’s right, I like that!’”

According to another recent post made by Kloots on Instagram on Friday, the actor went to the emergency room on March 30.

In a post from last week, Kloots recalled the several setbacks the stage performer has suffered since contracting the novel coronavirus, including two mini-strokes, a fasciotomy to relieve pressure on his leg, amputation of his right leg, septic shock, a tracheostomy, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. She also noted that he appeared to be in perfect health prior to contracting COVID-19.

In terms of next steps, Kloots is focused on helping her husband regain full strength and looks forward to being there every step of the way.

“I think just to continually get stronger, which I think will help with more days like yesterday where he’s just stable in the ICU," she told "Extra." “And every day that he keeps practicing these movements, he’ll just keep getting stronger and then we’ll build on that.”

As for the first thing she is going to say to her spouse? “I think I’m just going to reiterate that he did it. ‘You did this, you got through this, you fought and you’re strong and we’re going to do this together,’” Kloots said. “When he realizes what he’s overcame, I think he will find this inner strength that will beat all odds.”

