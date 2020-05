Broadway shutdown extended through September 6

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Broadway will remain closed through summer.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSES FILM, TV PRODUCTION DELAYS CREATING AN INDUSTRY ‘NIGHTMARE,’ EXPERTS SAY

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7.

AMERICA TOGETHER: BROADWAY STARS BRING VIRTUAL PERFORMANCES TO NURSING HOMES

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.