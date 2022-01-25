Alicia Witt breaks silence after parents were found dead in their home: 'Still doesn’t feel real'

Actress Alicia Witt has spoken out following the death of her parents.

The "Twin Peaks" actress' mother and father were both found dead in their Massachusetts home about a month ago, and the star has remained silent since asking for privacy after the news broke.

Now, in a post shared on social media, the 46-year-old star has opened up about her loss, also sharing several photos of her folks.

"It still doesn’t feel real," she began in the lengthy caption. "It’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on."

Witt said as she waited to hear from her parents she began to feel "angry" that she'd involved someone else in the scare, having sent a cousin to check in on her parents after not hearing from them for several days. She added that she knew "they were gone" as soon as she heard the voice of the detective that called her.

"Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream," Witt continued. "I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. i will forever be indebted to Mercadente Funeral Home for going to great lengths to make this possible."

Next, the actress thanked loved ones for sharing happy memories involving her folks, praising them as "brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny."

"The circumstances around my parents’ sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around - understandably so," she said, referencing rumors that they died of hypothermia after experiencing problems with their furnace. "This is very delicate for me to write because i’m wanting to honor their privacy, which they held so tightly. there’s an awful irony in the fact that, because of the very lengths they went to in order to protect their privacy in life - that privacy has been stripped away in death."

The star then revealed that she never expected to have to open up about her relationship with her parents, offering details of their lives in the years before their deaths.

"I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house," Witt shared. "I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them."

She insisted that her parents "were not penniless," but were "fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls," which led to them making choices they couldn't be talked out of.

Witt said that she helped them in various ways that they'd allow her to do so.

"I struggle, as much as i helped, with what else could i have done - short of petitioning the court system for taking control of two otherwise very sharp, very independent, very capable adults," the star continued. "They were a united, intertwined, indivisible force, determined to do things their own way. knowing they had each other - battling them the way i would have had to in order to do this truly felt like it would have destroyed them."

Witt then confirmed that the couple's "heat had gone out," explaining she was unaware of the maintenance issue and adding that she "will never understand" why they never shared the information or allowed their daughter to help them.

"My heart is broken," Witt wrote. "And even if i could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future- if i could have said to them ‘you are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ - i still think they would have made the same choices. they weren’t willing to make different ones."

Luckily, the last words the "Dune" star exchanged with her parents were "I love you."

"That part was simple; never in doubt," she concluded. "They loved me so. i loved them so."